Renaissance Capital LLC Has $956,000 Stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Renaissance Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 1,529.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 26.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David P. Bolger sold 28,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $997,375.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,374.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ryan Specialty Stock Down 0.6 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on RYAN. Barclays boosted their price target on Ryan Specialty to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:RYAN traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.91. 1,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.73 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.48.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 52.62% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $491.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.84 million. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ryan Specialty

(Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

