Renaissance Capital LLC Lowers Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Renaissance Capital LLC lessened its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,049 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 12,110 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,837,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,500 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,188 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total transaction of 65,334.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,666 shares in the company, valued at 2,969,151.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on RIVN shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 65.89.

NASDAQ RIVN traded down 0.22 on Tuesday, hitting 32.09. 168,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,554,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 32.43 and its 200-day moving average price is 37.26. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of 19.25 and a 52-week high of 179.47.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Further Reading

