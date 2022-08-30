Renaissance Capital LLC Sells 15,042 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Renaissance Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,042 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DNB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 44.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,357,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $18,532,127.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,048,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,014,632.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $1,453,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 359,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,587.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,357,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $18,532,127.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,048,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,014,632.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,450,559 shares of company stock worth $130,743,379. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America raised Dun & Bradstreet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE DNB traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.34. The company had a trading volume of 33,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,321. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $21.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.24.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

