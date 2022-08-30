Renaissance Capital LLC Sells 46,388 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Renaissance Capital LLC cut its position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,388 shares during the quarter. XPeng makes up about 1.8% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XPEV. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in XPeng during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in XPeng by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in XPeng during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in XPeng by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in XPeng by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XPEV shares. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.30 price objective on shares of XPeng in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on XPeng from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on XPeng from $51.59 to $27.87 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays cut XPeng from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on XPeng from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.92.

XPeng Stock Performance

About XPeng

Shares of NYSE XPEV traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.09. The company had a trading volume of 468,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,738,747. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.97. XPeng Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $56.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 3.12.

(Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

Featured Articles

