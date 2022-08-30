Renaissance Capital LLC Sells 5,274 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Renaissance Capital LLC reduced its stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,274 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in nCino were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in nCino by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in nCino by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in nCino by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in nCino by 0.3% during the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 148,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino Price Performance

Shares of nCino stock traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $31.01. 9,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,553. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.41 and a 200 day moving average of $37.11. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $79.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -50.10 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). nCino had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens cut their price target on nCino to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on nCino from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.44.

Insider Activity at nCino

In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $31,499.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,468.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $127,743.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,112.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 974 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $31,499.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,468.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $5,938,354. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.