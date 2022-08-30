Request Price Down 10.6% Over Last Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. During the last week, Request has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. One Request coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000540 BTC on exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $106.67 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Request Coin Profile

REQ is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 coins and its circulating supply is 999,830,316 coins. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

