Reviewing Offerpad Solutions (OPAD) & The Competition

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) is one of 24 public companies in the “Real estate agents & managers” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Offerpad Solutions to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Offerpad Solutions and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Offerpad Solutions $2.07 billion $6.46 million 13.08 Offerpad Solutions Competitors $5.01 billion $192.49 million 1.88

Offerpad Solutions’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Offerpad Solutions. Offerpad Solutions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

54.5% of Offerpad Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.0% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are held by institutional investors. 59.3% of Offerpad Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Offerpad Solutions and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Offerpad Solutions 1.30% 22.51% 4.96% Offerpad Solutions Competitors 1.56% 5.89% 0.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Offerpad Solutions and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Offerpad Solutions 0 3 5 0 2.63 Offerpad Solutions Competitors 59 361 575 13 2.54

Offerpad Solutions currently has a consensus price target of 7.72, indicating a potential upside of 391.86%. As a group, “Real estate agents & managers” companies have a potential upside of 48.10%. Given Offerpad Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Offerpad Solutions is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Offerpad Solutions has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Offerpad Solutions’ peers have a beta of 1.20, indicating that their average stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Offerpad Solutions beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Offerpad Solutions

Offerpad Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services. Offerpad Solutions Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

