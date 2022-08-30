Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Shares Bought by FJ Capital Management LLC

FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) by 1,184.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,320 shares during the quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,673 shares during the period. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Trading Down 1.7 %

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.77. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $18.16.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:RMBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $11.73 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Profile

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

