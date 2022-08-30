Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 183,673 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,315,337 shares.The stock last traded at $56.99 and had previously closed at $59.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on RIO. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,345.71.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.66 and its 200-day moving average is $69.39.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Rio Tinto Group

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $2.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,128,925 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,135,966,000 after acquiring an additional 576,266 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783,488 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,484,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $682,195,000 after purchasing an additional 344,145 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,188,218 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $377,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

