Rivian Automotive (RIVN) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) is one of 65 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Rivian Automotive to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Rivian Automotive and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rivian Automotive 1 6 14 0 2.62 Rivian Automotive Competitors 816 2081 2835 117 2.39

Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus price target of 65.89, suggesting a potential upside of 103.93%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 43.93%. Given Rivian Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rivian Automotive is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rivian Automotive $55.00 million -$4.69 billion -1.56 Rivian Automotive Competitors $44.91 billion $3.11 billion -6.88

This table compares Rivian Automotive and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Rivian Automotive’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Rivian Automotive. Rivian Automotive is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.1% of Rivian Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Rivian Automotive shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rivian Automotive and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rivian Automotive -1,361.67% -39.27% -27.74% Rivian Automotive Competitors -16,635.24% -20.79% -9.28%

Summary

Rivian Automotive rivals beat Rivian Automotive on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian Automotive, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California.

