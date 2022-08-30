Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.93

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 4641846 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

RYCEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. AlphaValue raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Societe Generale raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 110 ($1.33) to GBX 95 ($1.15) in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 75 ($0.91) to GBX 70 ($0.85) in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.80.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

