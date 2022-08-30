Royal Bank of Canada Lowers GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $41.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GDS. Nomura cut shares of GDS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GDS from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of GDS from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of GDS to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of GDS from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.97.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $27.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.43 and its 200-day moving average is $32.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 0.77. GDS has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $66.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of GDS by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,064,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GDS by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of GDS by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 255,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,050,000 after acquiring an additional 79,496 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of GDS by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in GDS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

