S.A. Mason LLC Acquires 6,196 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 418.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 456.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 802,174 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,722,000 after purchasing an additional 658,125 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 13,182 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 29,356 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 248,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 2.2 %

KMI traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.53. 362,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,307,847. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 103.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

