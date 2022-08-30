S.A. Mason LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 79,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after buying an additional 23,398 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP stock traded down $1.55 on Tuesday, reaching $141.74. The company had a trading volume of 82,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,774. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $129.56 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.63 and its 200 day moving average is $147.25.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

