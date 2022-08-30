S.A. Mason LLC Purchases 103 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,228 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,507,971,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 14,883.3% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after buying an additional 3,202,747 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 464.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,114,000 after buying an additional 1,293,769 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,325,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.29.

Walmart Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $132.43. 147,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,489,651. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.83 and its 200-day moving average is $136.44. The company has a market cap of $363.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $34,457,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

