S.A. Mason LLC Purchases 338 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE TJX traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.43. The stock had a trading volume of 198,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,557,367. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.14%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,090 shares of company stock valued at $9,433,014 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TJX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

