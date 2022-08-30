S.A. Mason LLC Purchases Shares of 6,040 Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 3.3% during the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.4% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 46,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 1.7% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 86,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,239,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,008,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,176,000 after buying an additional 176,512 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 240.9% during the first quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the period. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 123 to CHF 130 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 139 to CHF 128 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 142 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.29.

Shares of NSRGY traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.73. Nestlé S.A. has a 52-week low of $106.67 and a 52-week high of $141.95.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

