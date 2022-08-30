S.A. Mason LLC Raises Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.3% of S.A. Mason LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.28. The company had a trading volume of 157,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,777,345. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $240.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.50. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 79.89%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

