Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAGA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the July 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition by 743.2% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 331,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 292,344 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Sagaliam Acquisition by 1,199.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 493,490 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition by 21.8% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 562,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 100,649 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $9,791,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $11,027,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Sagaliam Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

SAGA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.98. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,842. Sagaliam Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.95.

Sagaliam Acquisition Company Profile

Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the telecommunications, media, and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

