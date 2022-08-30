Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 27th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Santos’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Santos Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SSLZY stock opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.50. Santos has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $6.36.

Santos Company Profile

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and the Asia Pacific. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia.

