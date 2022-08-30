Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 27th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Santos’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Santos Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of SSLZY stock opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.50. Santos has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $6.36.
Santos Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Santos (SSLZY)
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
- Macy’s Value Lies Beneath its Stores
- The Mattel Train is Ready to Leave the Station
Receive News & Ratings for Santos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.