SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Position Reduced by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,981 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in SAP were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAP. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in SAP by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. Oddo Bhf reduced their price target on shares of SAP from €104.00 ($106.12) to €93.00 ($94.90) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SAP from €134.00 ($136.73) to €122.00 ($124.49) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price target on SAP from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on SAP from €120.00 ($122.45) to €110.00 ($112.24) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

SAP Price Performance

SAP Company Profile

SAP stock opened at $84.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $83.50 and a 12 month high of $151.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.60 and a 200-day moving average of $100.37.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

