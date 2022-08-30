SaTT (SATT) Trading Down 13.9% Over Last 7 Days

SaTT (SATT) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One SaTT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. SaTT has a total market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $48,010.00 worth of SaTT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SaTT has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004915 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,346.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004917 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00135241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00033323 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00080664 BTC.

SaTT Coin Profile

SaTT (SATT) is a coin. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. SaTT’s total supply is 12,270,063,310 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,898,181 coins. SaTT’s official website is www.satt-token.com. The official message board for SaTT is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3407522.0. SaTT’s official Twitter account is @SaTT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SaTT

According to CryptoCompare, “SaTT aims to change the transaction between advertisers and content editors to be instant, transparent and secure! The SaTT is an ERC20 token created to facilitate advertising transactions with a smart contract. No more late payments or expensive banking services. A decentralized system for quantifying the results of a campaign thanks to third-party applications and smart contract. “

