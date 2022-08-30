SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Holdings Lifted by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,701 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $141,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,490,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SBA Communications news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.38, for a total value of $5,768,656.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,633,028.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,490,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,152 shares of company stock valued at $19,190,652 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBA Communications Price Performance

SBAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $375.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.33.

Shares of SBAC stock traded down $3.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $328.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,580. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.29. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $286.41 and a one year high of $391.15. The company has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 102.61 and a beta of 0.43.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.93%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.