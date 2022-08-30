Scandi Standard (OTCMKTS:SCANF) Rating Increased to Buy at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Scandi Standard (OTCMKTS:SCANF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Scandi Standard Stock Performance
