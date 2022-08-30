Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €5.20 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.20 ($5.31) target price on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SHA. DZ Bank set a €6.50 ($6.63) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($7.65) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.18) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group set a €5.40 ($5.51) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.40 ($7.55) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Schaeffler Trading Up 1.4 %

FRA SHA opened at €5.22 ($5.32) on Friday. Schaeffler has a 1-year low of €11.30 ($11.53) and a 1-year high of €16.74 ($17.08). The company has a 50 day moving average of €5.58 and a 200-day moving average of €5.68.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.