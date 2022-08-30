Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,397 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1,059.6% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 768.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at $392,180,837. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $1.83 on Tuesday, reaching $38.55. 205,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,325,794. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $49.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 38.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Benchmark raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.01.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

