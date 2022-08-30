Scorpio Gold (CVE:SGN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Scorpio Gold Co. (CVE:SGN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 85000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Scorpio Gold Stock Down 16.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$10.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86.

About Scorpio Gold

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property that covers an area of 717 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.

