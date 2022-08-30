ScPrime Trading Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days (SCP)

ScPrime (SCP) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 30th. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $9.66 million and $8,447.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004528 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005126 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 44,024,097 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ScPrime Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

