SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Stock Scheduled to Split on Thursday, September 1st

Shares of SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) are scheduled to split on Thursday, September 1st. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, September 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, September 1st.

SenesTech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNES opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. SenesTech has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Get SenesTech alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SenesTech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SenesTech stock. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) by 123.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 580,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320,180 shares during the quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned about 4.75% of SenesTech worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.