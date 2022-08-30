Sentivate Trading Down 8% Over Last Week (SNTVT)

Sentivate (SNTVT) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Sentivate coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sentivate has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and $36,488.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sentivate

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,585,526,279 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com.

Buying and Selling Sentivate

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

