ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Short Interest Update

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the July 31st total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,699,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $1,238,152.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,701 shares of company stock worth $12,502,785. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 55.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.84.
ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.
