Short Interest in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Rises By 24.5%

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the July 31st total of 859,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 382,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Assured Guaranty

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 86,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $4,920,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,145,330.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assured Guaranty

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 527,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,430,000 after buying an additional 25,480 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $438,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 276,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,436,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

AGO stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.40. 264,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,816. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Assured Guaranty has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $65.68.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.31). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 34.57%.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

