Short Interest in Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Drops By 30.3%

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the July 31st total of 130,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Insider Activity at Barnwell Industries
In related news, Director Douglas N. Woodrum purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $266,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnwell Industries by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 83,286 shares during the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Barnwell Industries Stock Performance
Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a net margin of 34.52% and a return on equity of 244.31%. The business had revenue of $8.03 million for the quarter.
Barnwell Industries Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Barnwell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.
About Barnwell Industries
Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.
