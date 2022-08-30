Short Interest in Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Drops By 30.3%

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the July 31st total of 130,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Barnwell Industries

In related news, Director Douglas N. Woodrum purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $266,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnwell Industries by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 83,286 shares during the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnwell Industries Stock Performance

BRN opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. Barnwell Industries has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $32.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.60.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a net margin of 34.52% and a return on equity of 244.31%. The business had revenue of $8.03 million for the quarter.

Barnwell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Barnwell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

About Barnwell Industries

(Get Rating)

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.