Short Interest in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Increases By 10.9%

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the July 31st total of 3,210,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $2,164,978.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,622,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,328,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 234,116 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $2,617,416.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,928,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at $99,816,817.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 964,468 shares of company stock worth $10,918,883. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRY. FMR LLC grew its position in Berry by 14.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,718,548 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,955,000 after acquiring an additional 589,594 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Berry by 25.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,533,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,417,000 after acquiring an additional 509,116 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Berry in the second quarter valued at about $3,123,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Berry by 597.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 398,313 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 341,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Berry during the second quarter worth about $2,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRY traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.08. 427,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,018. The company has a market cap of $733.30 million, a P/E ratio of 227.06 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78. Berry has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.16). Berry had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 17.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Berry will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 600.15%.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Berry from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

