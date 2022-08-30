Short Interest in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Declines By 13.8%

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the July 31st total of 2,460,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.56.

In other news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BERY traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.18. The company had a trading volume of 736,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,331. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 29.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

