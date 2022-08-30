Short Interest in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Rises By 14.3%

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 439,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the July 31st total of 384,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

BioLineRx Stock Down 2.6 %

BioLineRx stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.51. 89,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,638. BioLineRx has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BioLineRx by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 79,296 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in BioLineRx by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in BioLineRx by 377.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 53,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in BioLineRx in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About BioLineRx

BLRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioLineRx in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of BioLineRx to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

