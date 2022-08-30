Short Interest in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Decreases By 12.2%

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400,200 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the July 31st total of 455,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 290,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Biomerica Stock Up 4.1 %

Biomerica stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.53. 225,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,470. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52. Biomerica has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.37 million, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of -0.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biomerica

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biomerica in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biomerica in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biomerica in the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after buying an additional 67,268 shares during the last quarter. 18.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

Featured Stories

