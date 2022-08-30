Short Interest in Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG) Decreases By 15.5%

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,600 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the July 31st total of 398,200 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.7 days.
NASDAQ BRAG traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $4.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,356. Bragg Gaming Group has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $98.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $5.65.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bragg Gaming Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Stormborn Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC now owns 395,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 467.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 70,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.
