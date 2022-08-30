Short Interest in Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG) Decreases By 15.5%

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,600 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the July 31st total of 398,200 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.7 days.

Bragg Gaming Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ BRAG traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $4.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,356. Bragg Gaming Group has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $98.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $5.65.

Get Bragg Gaming Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Bragg Gaming Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bragg Gaming Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Stormborn Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC now owns 395,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 467.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 70,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile

Several research analysts recently commented on BRAG shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Bragg Gaming Group from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

(Get Rating)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bragg Gaming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.