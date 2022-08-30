Short Interest in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Decreases By 14.7%

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the July 31st total of 4,230,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Shares of BURL traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.34. 31,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,293. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 59.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.75. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $133.28 and a 12 month high of $314.71.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 1.85%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 4 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BURL shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $191.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. William Blair started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.63.
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
