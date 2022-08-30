Short Interest in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Increases By 18.2%

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the July 31st total of 997,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 804,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Burning Rock Biotech Stock Up 3.8 %

BNR stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.25. The company had a trading volume of 449,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,265. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.07. Burning Rock Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $21.36. The stock has a market cap of $341.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of -0.37.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $21.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.99 million. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 165.32% and a negative return on equity of 45.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 1,169.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 29,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

