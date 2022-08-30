Short Interest in CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Declines By 12.5%

CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the July 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins lowered their price target on CareRx from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of CareRx from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CareRx from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get CareRx alerts:

CareRx Stock Performance

Shares of CareRx stock remained flat at $2.95 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.69. CareRx has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $5.06.

CareRx Company Profile

CareRx Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty pharmacy services to seniors in Canada. The company operates a network of pharmacy fulfilment centers that provide chronic medication and other specialty clinical pharmacy services. It serves approximately 50,000 residents in approximately 900 seniors and other communities, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.