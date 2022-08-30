Short Interest in CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Decreases By 14.2%

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,309,100 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the July 31st total of 1,526,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 50.2 days.
CES Energy Solutions Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of CESDF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.02. 49,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,171. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98.
CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0124 per share. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.
