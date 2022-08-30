Short Interest in CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Decreases By 14.2%

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,309,100 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the July 31st total of 1,526,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 50.2 days.

Shares of CESDF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.02. 49,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,171. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0124 per share. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CESDF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.60 to C$3.90 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$3.70 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.93.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

