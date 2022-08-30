Short Interest in CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Decreases By 14.2%

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,309,100 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the July 31st total of 1,526,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 50.2 days.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of CESDF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.02. 49,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,171. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0124 per share. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CESDF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.60 to C$3.90 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$3.70 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.93.

(Get Rating)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.