Short Interest in China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Expands By 22.3%

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 580,500 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the July 31st total of 474,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 387.0 days.

China Resources Gas Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CRGGF remained flat at $3.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 978 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,141. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.27. China Resources Gas Group has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $6.28.

Get China Resources Gas Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of China Resources Gas Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

China Resources Gas Group Company Profile

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of liquefied gas and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Sale of Gas Appliances, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Gas Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Gas Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.