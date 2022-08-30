Short Interest in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Declines By 29.3%

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the July 31st total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Performance

NASDAQ IMOS traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,846. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.63. The stock has a market cap of $844.69 million, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $44.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 0.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,434,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,824,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 87.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 13,708 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 7.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 3.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

