Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Increases By 25.7%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the July 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other CHS news, Director Mark L. Farrell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $88,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $88,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

CHSCL traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.70. The stock had a trading volume of 13,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,320. CHS has a twelve month low of $25.59 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.4688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

