Short Interest in Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Drops By 22.0%

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,900 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the July 31st total of 381,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 940,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Danone Stock Up 0.6 %

Danone stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.46. The stock had a trading volume of 933,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09. Danone has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $14.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average of $11.38.

Get Danone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on DANOY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Danone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Danone from €51.00 ($52.04) to €55.00 ($56.12) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Danone from €56.00 ($57.14) to €58.00 ($59.18) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Danone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Danone from €56.00 ($57.14) to €55.00 ($56.12) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.