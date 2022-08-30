Short Interest in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) Decreases By 14.3%

DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the July 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHB Capital

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DHB Capital by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in DHB Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DHB Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $604,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DHB Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $657,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DHB Capital by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 68,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

DHB Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ DHBC traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.82. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,923. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79. DHB Capital has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $9.87.

DHB Capital Company Profile

DHB Capital Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

