Short Interest in Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Rises By 20.7%

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,800 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the July 31st total of 182,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 122.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $2,800.00 price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Diageo to a “sell” rating and set a $3,230.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Diageo to a “hold” rating and set a $3,850.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DGEAF traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,444. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.49. Diageo has a 1 year low of $40.98 and a 1 year high of $56.10.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.