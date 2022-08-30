Short Interest in eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTRW) Declines By 13.8%

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTRW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the July 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EFTRW traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.13. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,734. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $2.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18.

