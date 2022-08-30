Short Interest in Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH) Rises By 30.1%

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 655,500 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the July 31st total of 503,800 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 102,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently issued reports on FATH shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Fathom Digital Manufacturing to $9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fathom Digital Manufacturing
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.
Fathom Digital Manufacturing Trading Down 1.9 %
Fathom Digital Manufacturing Company Profile
Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fathom Digital Manufacturing (FATH)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.