Short Interest in Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH) Rises By 30.1%

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 655,500 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the July 31st total of 503,800 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 102,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FATH shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Fathom Digital Manufacturing to $9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Fathom Digital Manufacturing alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fathom Digital Manufacturing

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Trading Down 1.9 %

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Company Profile

Shares of FATH stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,479. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average is $5.73.

(Get Rating)

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.